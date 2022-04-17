SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed near Petco Park late Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 8:30 p.m. reporting a man who had been stabbed near the intersection of 12th Street and Imperial Avenue.

Police say the man ran up to a security booth at Petco Park, told an officer on the scene that he had been stabbed, and asked for assistance.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police officials tell FOX 5 that the suspect is still at large.

Detectives with SDPD are on scene and investigating this incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.