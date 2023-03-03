SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed multiple times while walking downtown Thursday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m. when a 43-year-old man was approached by a suspect while walking on 3rd Avenue and C Street. Authorities say the suspect said something to the victim before stabbing him multiple times for an unknown reason.

The victim reportedly collapsed at the scene before responding paramedics transported him to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officials did not say if his wounds were considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD said the suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Eidelman, left the scene on foot and headed eastbound on C Street. A short time later, police officers found the suspect as on a trolley and arrested him.

The San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.