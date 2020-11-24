Man stabbed multiple times after exiting market in Oceanside

A man was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times outside a grocery store in Oceanside, police said. (OnScene.TV)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Tuesday after police said he was stabbed multiple times outside a grocery store in Oceanside.

Authorities said the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. after the victim exited a market at the corner of San Diego and Bush streets. Helicopter crews airlifted the man to a local trauma center.

His condition is listed as “serious but stable,” Oceanside Police Sgt. Jeff Brandt told OnScene.TV.

No arrests have been made. The suspect has been described as possibly male and thin, and was seen fleeing eastbound from the scene, Brandt said.

No further details were immediately available about what prompted the incident.