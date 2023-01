SAN DIEGO – A man is recovering from the hospital after he was stabbed a few blocks away from Petco Park, according to San Diego Police.

Officers said at around 6:35 p.m. a 34-year-old man got into an argument with a group of men at 1500 National Avenue.

During the argument, the man was stabbed twice and hit in the head with a blunt object, according to police.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police do not have descriptions of the male suspects.