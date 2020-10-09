Man stabbed in neck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck in the Talmadge area of San Diego.

The victim was found in an alley in the 4400 block of Winona Avenue, near El Cajon Boulevard, about 9:55 p.m. by a person who saw him bleeding and called police, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrived and tried to interview the victim, but he did not give police any information about what happened or a suspect description, Heims said.

The victim’s name was not disclosed.