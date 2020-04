SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed outside of a Mission Valley hotel Monday night, police said.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Days Inn parking lot on Hotel Circle, according to San Diego police. The assailant stabbed the victim in his abdomen and leg using a pocket knife, police said.

It was not known what led up to the attack.

The assailant was wearing a hoodie and black pants, police said. He was believed to be driving a black BMW.