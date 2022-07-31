SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being stabbed during a fight in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers found the victim in front of a Chinese restaurant on Park Boulevard and Market Street, Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

Police say a man had stabbed another man with a six to seven-inch knife. The victim was taken to a local hospital where the extent of his injuries were unknown.

Buttle confirmed the person wanted in the stabbing is still at large.

