SAN DIEGO – A man is recovering from his injuries after being stabbed in downtown San Diego Wednesday.

The man was stabbed in the chest around 12 p.m. after getting into a fight with the suspect.

According to police, the victim followed the suspect to the 200 block of W. Grape St. while he was on the phone with them.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.