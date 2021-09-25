Man stabbed in fight at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man was stabbed in a fight overnight at Balboa Park.

The stabbing happened around 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the park, after a 37-year-old man got into an argument with two unknown men. During the argument, the victim was stabbed in the back, police say.

The two men took off on bicycles and had not bee located as of Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Further details on what the men were doing in the park and the victim’s status were not provided, but the incident was classified as an assault with a deadly weapon and the police department’s Central Division was investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

