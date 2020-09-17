Man stabbed in face, neck with screwdriver after chasing down robber

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A street robbery in San Ysidro escalated Thursday into a screwdriver stabbing that left a man severely injured.

The victim was walking in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard shortly before 7:30 a.m., talking on his cellphone, when another man approached and asked if he could borrow the phone, according to San Diego police.

Before the victim could respond, the robber grabbed the phone and ran off, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim gave chase, caught up with the thief and began grappling with him in an attempt to retrieve his phone. During the struggle, the robber pulled a screwdriver he was carrying attacked the victim with it, Martinez said.

Responding to 911 calls from witnesses, patrol officers arrived a short time later and arrested the suspected assailant, later identified as Eduardo Oliveros Hernandez.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious wounds to his face and neck, police said.

Hernandez, 22, was booked into county jail on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.