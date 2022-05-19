SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man was stabbed Thursday evening in City Heights, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., San Diego police tweeted road closures on eastbound 3900 University Ave and southbound 3900 40th Street in the Cherokee Point neighborhood due to the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes as roads will be shut down for several hours, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, SDPD confirmed.

No other details were released about the stabbing.

