Man stabbed in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was stabbed in the arm early Monday morning in the City Heights area, police said.

Dispatchers received a report of a stabbing shortly before 1:50 a.m. on 47th Street, between Dwight Street and Myrtle Avenue, San Diego police Officer Dave Yu said.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been stabbed in his left arm, Yu said. The victim, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately available, nor did police provide details on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.