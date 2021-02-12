Man stabbed in chest during argument

SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the chest early Friday during an argument, San Diego police said.
The stabbing happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 10800 block of San Diego Mission Road in the Grantville neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. Two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest with a knife.
The victim’s family members took him to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The assailant was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.