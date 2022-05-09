SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Monday after a stabbing in El Cajon, according to authorities.

Around 11 a.m., first responders found a man with “apparent stab wounds to his back and head” at 201 E. Main Street, El Cajon Police Lt. Nick Sprecco stated in a news release. The victim was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses identified a man who was detained by officers near the scene, Sprecco said. The man had a folding pocket knife, which authorities believe he used in the stabbing.

“The investigation revealed the victim and suspect know each other, from living on the streets, and were involved in an argument over a debt,” Sprecco said.

Hakim Wakil Rashid, 52, was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Rashid had a prior arrest for drug possession and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.