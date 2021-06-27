Man stabbed in attempted carjacking in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) – A man was wounded in a knife attack early Sunday when three men tried to take his vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, police said.

The attempted carjacking and stabbing happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Park Avenue, said Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.

The injured man walked into a 7-Eleven store on West Madison Avenue near the apartment complex, the lieutenant said.

He told police the carjacking attempt happened after he pulled into the apartment building’s parking lot, Larson said. The car was not taken and the suspects remained at large.

The victim was taken to a hospital with knife wounds to his upper body, Larson said. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

