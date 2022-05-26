SAN DIEGO – Authorities say a man was stabbed several times late Wednesday in an argument with three men stemming from a dispute over a real estate sale.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Dwight Street in San Diego’s Castle neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. There, officers learned the 50-year-old victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside.

Heims said the group started a fight with the man inside about a house sale that spilled over onto the porch. That’s where police say the victim was stabbed three times.

Few details were provided about the suspects, who are believed to have fled eastbound on Dwight Street.

The man later was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said. His girlfriend was not harmed. Neither was publicly named by the agency.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the police at 619-516-3000 or share tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.