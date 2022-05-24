SAN DIEGO – A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in an argument with four men who approached him Monday on a San Ysidro street, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3800 block of Beyer Boulevard when the men, who all appeared to be about 18 years old, came up to him wearing ski masks, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. They started arguing when one of the men stabbed the victim.

A witness told police the suspects then walked southbound and the victim left headed toward his home.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what’s considered non-life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. Police did not release the man’s name.

No further information was provided. The incident is being investigated.

Those with information to share with investigators can contact San Diego police at 619-424-0400 or report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.