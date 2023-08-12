SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in an alley Friday evening in the Rolando neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 28-year-old victim and an unknown suspect were in a verbal argument in the area of 6700 Amherst St. around 5:02 p.m.

During the argument, which took place in the north alley, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled the area on foot, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to SDPD.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

San Diego Police Mid City Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.