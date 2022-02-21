Man stabbed in alley during argument

SAN DIEGO — A man was in critical condition after he was stabbed Sunday night in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood, police said.

Around 7:10 p.m., a 30-year-old man got into an argument with two other men in the west alley of the 4500 block of Altadena Avenue, San Diego Police officer John Buttle said in a news release. During the argument, one of the men “struck the victim in the chest with an unknown object.”

The victim sat down in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in the alley, and the men ran off., Buttle said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police had not made any arrests as of early Monday. Detectives from the department’s Mid-City division were investigating.