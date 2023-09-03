CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man was stabbed in Carlsbad Sunday afternoon during what police believe was a road rage incident that originated on the Interstate 5, authorities confirmed.

Around 12:21 p.m., Carlsbad police were alerted to the stabbing in the 5600 block of Paseo Del Norte, the department said in a release.

Officers were dispatched to the area where they discovered the victim, identified as a 22-year-old man, suffering from stab wounds to his upper body and back.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening at this time.

The suspect, identified as a 40-year-old man from San Diego, was also brought to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the incident. According to CPD, he will be booked into a San Diego County Jail at a later point.

There is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim, the department added.

Findings from the responding officers’ preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was likely stabbed during a road rage altercation that started on the I-5, according to CPD.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. CPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the detective assigned to the case at 442-339-2173.