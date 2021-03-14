Man stabbed during fight with 3 others in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men and a woman were taken into custody Sunday after a man was stabbed during a fight in Mission Valley, police said.

The man was stabbed twice in the leg in the 500 block of Morena Boulevard at 4:10 a.m. Saturday after he got into a fight with three other people, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital, according to the officer.

Detectives from the department’s Western Division were investigating the incident, Martinez said.

