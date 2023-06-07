SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed Tuesday in Ocean Beach after he and two other men got into a fight with a group of bikers outside a bar, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue when three men, ages 19, 20 and 21, got into an argument with a group of bikers.

The argument eventually escalated to a physical altercation involving several more bikers, police said. The 21-year-old was stabbed in the chest and the 19-year-old was knocked unconscious during the fight.

Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said. The 20-year-old man reportedly fled the scene during the fight.

The group of bikers left the scene after the incident.

Some time later, SDPD officers spotted a group of three or four Harley Davidson motorcycle riders traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 at 70th Street.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcycles, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when one of the motorcyclists pulled over near Lake Jennings Park Road.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in the stabbing.



The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information related to the stabbing is asked to contact SDPD’s Western Division at 619-692-4800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.