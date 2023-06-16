SAN DIEGO — A man fell victim to a stabbing after a verbal argument escalated in the East Village Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the area of 500 16th St.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man got into a verbal argument with another man over cigarettes. This led to the suspect stabbing the 35-year-old victim two times: once in the left abdomen and once in the right bicep.

Police say the suspect fled westbound on Island Avenue. According to SDPD, he was described as a black man who stands around 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.