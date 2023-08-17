SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the Southcrest neighborhood Wednesday night and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, two men got into an argument outside of a store at 1000 S. 38th St. around 8 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and leg.

Officers arrived on scene and found the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Mario Garcia Jaimes — in the area. SDPD said he was arrested at that time.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.