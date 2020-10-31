Man stabbed, BB gun fired in fight between Point Loma neighbors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 50-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after police say he fired on his 56-year-old neighbor with a BB gun during a neighborhood squabble in Point Loma Heights.

The older man walked to his neighbor’s home on Bermuda Avenue near Point Loma Avenue about 10:35 p.m. Friday to tell his neighbor his irrigation system was flooding his property, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The younger man answered the door with what appeared to be a rifle and tried to shoot his neighbor, who ducked and pushed the barrel up so the shot missed, Heims said.

As the armed man bent down and appeared to be trying to load the rifle, the older man pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the gun-wielding neighbor several times because he thought he was going to get shot, according to Heims.

Both men called police and the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was later determined the weapon had been a BB gun, Heims said.

No arrests were reported.