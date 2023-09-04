SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed Monday at a downtown nightclub, San Diego police said.

According to SDPD, around 12:30 a.m. officers were flagged down regarding a stabbing that had just happened at the Toro Nightclub in the Gaslamp Quarter, located at 672 Fifth Avenue.

Officers found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach, police said.

Witnesses of the stabbing followed the suspect and flagged down officers, who took the man into custody without incident, SDPD Watch Commander Scott Foster said. Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old man.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SDPD’s Central Division at 619-744-9500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.