Man stabbed at least 4 times in PB

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed at least four times in both legs early Sunday morning during an attack in Pacific Beach.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. on Grand Avenue near Dawes Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said.

Few other details were immediately available, and a detailed description of the attacker was not provided.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.