Man stabbed at City Heights park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Friday morning in critical condition after he was stabbed by another man at a City Heights park, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:40 p.m. Thursday at Charles Lewis III Memorial Park on Home Avenue, south of Euclid Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 31-year-old man was in the park and walked toward another man “as if he knew him,” Heims said. The two then got close enough to bump chests and when the victim stepped back he realized he had been stabbed.

It was not immediately clear what instigated the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, the officer said.

The suspect fled northbound through the park, but no detailed description of the man was immediately available.