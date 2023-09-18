SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed Sunday night after getting off the trolley in Bay Park, San Diego police said.

The man, 36, had boarded the trolley with a woman in the 1200 block of Imperial Avenue “to make sure she got to her tent safely,” police said.

Around 11:40 p.m., the pair got off the trolley in the 2500 block of Moreno Boulevard when a man stabbed the victim in the chest and ran off.

Police say the assailant used to date the woman. He was described as a Hispanic man between 50 and 60 years old, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, green-and-white shows, a black hat and glasses.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.