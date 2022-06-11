SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating an incident in which a man attempting to break up a fight was stabbed multiple times in San Diego’s Scripps Ranch neighborhood.

The incident occurred around 1:10 a.m in the 10200 block of Scripps Trail when a 28-year-old man attempted to intervene in a physical altercation between two others, said Officer D. O’Brien with SDPD. During the incident, the 28-year-old man and the suspect were thrown to the ground where the 18-year-old suspect is then believed to have stabbed the 28-year-old repeatedly.

The 18-year-old suspect fled the scene following the stabbing. Police say the suspect in this incident is a white man.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.