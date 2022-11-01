A man was stabbed multiple times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, police said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. when a male and female reportedly approached the victim as he was standing beside a fire pit. The pair asked the man if he needed anything, police said.

After the victim told the couple he could use some water, the male suspect pulled out a knife and started stabbing the victim, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

Officials said the couple was last seen running from the area in the direction of Interstate 5. The male suspect was described as lanky, around 6 feet tall and was wearing a dark polo shirt. The female was described as petite and pregnant.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with multiple non-life threatening injuries, according to Buttle. The man suffered three stab wounds to his chest, three to the left back and one to the left triceps.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing at Mission Bay Park is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.