Man stabbed 10 times in Mountain View parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was stabbed around 10 times in a Mountain View parking lot Wednesday by a suspect who remains at large, but police say the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The attack happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Logan Avenue, near the Willie Henderson Sports Complex.

The 33-year-old victim was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when he was approached by another man who told him to leave the parking lot, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

An argument ensued and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim about 10 times. The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which Martinez said he is expected to recover from.

The suspect, who fled the scene “in an unknown direction,” was described as Hispanic, in his 30s and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black baseball hat and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.