PINE VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly approached a 12-year-old girl last week and falsely told her that he received permission from her mother to pick her up at Pine Valley County Park.

The incident occurred Friday around 9 p.m. in the 28000 block of Old Highway 80 in Pine Valley, Lt. Jeff Ford with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a release.

According to law enforcement, a 12-year-old girl accidently left some personal belongings behind while at the park for a movie screening and returned to the park on her own to retrieve the items.

When the child got to the park, she was approached by a man who asked for her name, per SDSO.

“She gave the man a false name as she continued to walk away,” Ford said. “After receiving the false name, the man told the girl that her mother had given him permission to pick her up.”

The girl, who was not hurt, then quickly left the scene without the man following her, authorities said. She notified her friends and family about the incident.

The sheriff’s department describes the person as a tall man with a heavy build wearing a hoodie.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.