LAKESIDE, Calif. — Authorities were investigating a stabbing Monday near El Capitan High School in Lakeside, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department watch commander said the 911 call was received around 3:10 p.m. about an “assault with a deadly weapon.” Authorities then responded to the high school located at 10410 Ashwood Street, but shortly after found out the stabbing did not happen on campus.

The sheriff’s department confirmed the altercation was between two transients, a 25-year-old male suspected of stabbing a 28-year-old male victim.

Deputies and a law enforcement helicopter are currently at the scene searching for the 25-year-old man described as having red or orange hair and wearing black shorts with a blue shirt, according to authorities. He was last seen near the baseball field near El Capitan High School.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where is injuries are unknown at this time.

