Man robs Mission Valley gas station, drives off in stolen car

A Shell gas station was robbed Sunday morning in the Mission Valley area, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Shell gas station then ditched a stolen car, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said a man walked into the Shell at 5465 Mission Center Road just as it opened Monday morning and showed an employee a note with demands. The employee handed the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the man then left in a green Honda Accord. The car was found nearby with no one inside and officers say it had been reported stolen.

The man was described as between 5-feet 6-inches and 5-feet 8-inches tall with a thin build, wearing a black mask, black baseball cap with white lettering, a black Puma sweatshirt with a white design on the sleeves and white canvas athletic shoes.

Robbery detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the listed command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.