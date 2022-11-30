Sketch of a man suspected of hitting two women with his truck on Friday. (Credit: San Diego Sheriff’s Department)

SANTEE, Calif. — Deputies are looking for a man suspected of hitting two women with his vehicle and trying to steal a purse in Santee, authorities said.

The incident occurred Friday sometime after 10:30 p.m. at a department store parking lot in the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

The two women told the sheriff’s department they were walking to their car when an unknown man hit them with his pickup truck. He then tried to take one of their purses, but when the man couldn’t steal it, he drove away.

Both of the victims only suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.

Authorities are still searching for the man who is described as Hispanic between 45 and 55 years old. His height is somewhere around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Police believe he has dark eyes and a dark mustache. The man was also last seen wearing a dark plaid puffer jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

His vehicle is believed to be an older model dark green two-door pickup truck with black rims or hubcaps, possibly a 1995 to 2022 model Toyota Tacoma.

Surveillance video showing a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run and robbery attempt in Santee. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858)-565-5200.

There is currently a $1,000 reward being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers. You can call them anonymously at (888)-580-8477.