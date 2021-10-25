Man sought in alleged harassment of 10-year-old in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of harassing a child in Encinitas.

Detectives said the 10-year-old told them the incident happened on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 in the 900 block of Melba Road near Ocean Knoll Elementary School.

In a statement released by Sergeant Paul Michalke Friday, she told law enforcement of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station that the incidents happened at the end of the school day when she was approached by a man. The man spoke with her on both occasions.

Michalke stated the girl was able to walk away without being harmed.

The man is described as a man in his 40s and standing 5’10” tall with a skinny build. He has shoulder-length brown hair with brown eyes. He has a possible tattoo under his right eye and on the right side of his neck. The man was on foot and no getaway vehicle was seen.

If you recognize the man in the sketch or have any information about the incidents, call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200 or Detective Jack Reed at (760) 966-3561. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477, or download the P3 anonymous tip app at www.sdcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.