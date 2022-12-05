SAN DIEGO — A Shell gas station clerk was assaulted early Monday morning in the Middletown neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:22 a.m. at 3535 India Street when a man entered the store and grabbed drinks from the cooler, Officer Sarah Foster with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release. As he approached the counter, the man asked for cigarettes and the clerk opened the register. That’s when the man took a gun out of his pocket and demanded the cash drawer.

Not believing the gun was real, the clerk fought with the man and was hit in the head multiple times, according to police.

Foster described the attacker as man in his mid-20s, wearing a face mask, gray hoodie and dark pants.

The injuries of the clerk is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.