SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man suspected of arson after two businesses were damaged in the Shelter Island area.

The incident occurred on Jan. 2 around 4:30 p.m. when the unidentified male set a fire outside of a local business in the 2800 block of Shelter Island Drive, according to investigators. The fire damaged two nearby businesses and caused more than $3,000 in damage.

Authorities describe the unidentified man as a clean-shaven white male with dirty blonde hair. In the video posted by Crime Stoppers, the man can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray shorts, sunglasses and black and white-colored shoes. He was also riding a gold and yellow beach cruiser bicycle.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to reach out to MAST at (619) 236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A $1,000 reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.