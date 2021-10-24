Man sleeping on sidewalk run over by vehicle in Cortez neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was seriously injured Sunday in the Cortez neighborhood when he was run over by a vehicle while he was sleeping on the sidewalk, police said.

The accident happened at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Beech Street, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The 58-year-old man was asleep on the sidewalk near a driveway when a 65-year-old woman driving a 2019 Ford Edge drove in the designated bike lane and turned into the Ace parking lot, the officer said. She drove over the sleeping man.

The victim was rushed to a hospital to be treated for his serious but not life-threatening injuries, Foster said.

