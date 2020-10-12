Man slashed with knife at Ski Beach family gathering

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was slashed in the face with a knife by a family member during a fight at Ski Beach Sunday, police said.

The family was gathered at the beach when an uninvited family member showed up about 2:35 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD investigating a stabbing at Ski Beach @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Q9DQAk4a66 — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) October 11, 2020

A 31-year-old man got into a fight with another family member, who pulled a knife and slashed him below his right eye, Foster said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said. The assailant fled on foot.

SDPD Northern Detectives were investigating the incident.