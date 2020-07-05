Man shoves woman, steals her car in San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accosted a woman in the Fairmount Village neighborhood early Sunday and took off with her 2003 Toyota Celica, police said.

He intercepted the 30-something woman in the 3800 block of 47th Street at 3:35 a.m., as she was heading to her car.

“The suspect pushed her to the ground and demanded her car keys,” said San Diego Police Department officer Tony Martinez. “The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

Police said the vehicle’s license plate is 6TQG479. The car has a rear spoiler, Martinez said

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing all dark clothing with a black face mask, police said.

Robbery detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.