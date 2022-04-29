CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man got shot in the chest with a shotgun during an argument on a South Bay street late Thursday night, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in a Chula Vista cul-de-sac, according to a police news release. Officers got a 911 call from a woman who said her husband had just been shot outside their RV, which was parked on Shinohara Lane just east of Interstate 805.

When police and paramedics showed up, they found the 57-year-old victim inside the motor home with a gunshot wound to his chest. There was no sign of the gunman, according to police.

While paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, officers started combing the neighborhood for the shooter, the news release explains. They found 42-year-old Cesar Carrillo walking down the street a few blocks away.

Police say Carrillo and the victim know each other and that they got in some kind of argument outside the RV Thursday night. During the fight, police suspect Carrillo of shooting the victim with a shotgun.

Carrillo, who is homeless, was “arrested without further incident” and booked into San Diego County Jail, according to Chula Vista Police Department. He faces an attempted murder charge.

As of Friday afternoon, the victim was still being treated in “stable but critical condition” at a local hospital. Police did not publicly identify him.

Police said they had no reason to believe there were other people involved in the crime, but anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.