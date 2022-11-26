Police cars on seen on a street. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old man was shot in a Southcrest neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

The victim entered a park on Alpha Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. while on his way home when a male suspect approached him and shot him one time in the leg, police said.

The suspect, who was described as a Hispanic or white man between the age of 18 and 21 wearing dark clothes, ran out of the park following the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Southeastern Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.