SAN DIEGO – A man leaving a Halloween party with his girlfriend in the College West area early Saturday morning suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were walking down an alley in the 5700 block of Montezuma Place around 2:30 a.m. when they were confronted by a group of people, according to San Diego police.

One member of the group pulled out a handgun and started shooting. A single gunshot hit the victim’s right shoulder, according to Officer David O’Brien. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s girlfriend was not hurt.

The suspect left the area before police arrived and is not in custody at the time, said police. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.