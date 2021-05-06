Man shot while driving near state Route 94

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm early this morning while driving in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Euclid Avenue just south of Federal Boulevard, near state Route 94, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. The victim was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima sedan southbound on Euclid Avenue when he made a U-turn and heard several gunshots, Heims said.

The gunfire shattered his window, and he was struck at least once in one of his arms, the officer said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

No suspect description was immediately available. Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.

