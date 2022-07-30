SAN DIEGO — A man arranged to meet somebody and make a sale in City Heights Friday, but he ended up getting shot in a robbery attempt, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the corner of Sumac Drive and Juniper Street, according to a San Diego Police Department news release. That’s on the south end of the neighborhood by Fairmount Avenue and Interstate 805.

The 20-year-old victim sat in his car waiting to “sell some things,” police said, not elaborating on what the items were or whether the meet up was arranged online. Another man in his 20s walked up and acted as if he was going to buy the items, but eventually tried to steal them.

The 20-year-old fought back, trying to hold on to his property, police said. That’s when the other man opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim drove off as the gunman ran. Eventually, he made it to a gas station and called police, according to the news release. Authorities arrived and the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in each leg. Police did not consider his injuries life-threatening.

Investigators did not say what — if anything — the gunman successfully took from the victim in the robbery.

Officials urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the San Diego police non-emergency line, or report to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.