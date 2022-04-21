EL CAJON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of shooting a father who’d confronted him to retrieve property stolen from his teen son.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. last Saturday in the 700 block of Jamacha Road, El Cajon police said. About 10 minutes prior to it, investigators learned the victim’s son was robbed at gunpoint by two boys aged 17 and 14 years, though it was not disclosed what they took.

When the father later found the suspects, one of them is accused of shooting him with a handgun, police said. Both suspects then left the area on foot.

The arrest came Wednesday when the older teen suspect turned himself in to El Cajon police. He was taken to a local juvenile detention facility and now faces charges of robbery and attempted murder, police say.

Police continue to investigate the second suspect, whose identity is known to them. He is described by investigators as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 145 pounds. No further description was provided.

Neither of the suspects nor the victim in the shooting were publicly identified by the agency.

Investigators are urging the public to share information about the incident with police by calling 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.