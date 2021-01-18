Man shot to death near convenience store in Ramona

A man was shot to death early Monday near a convenience store in the East County community of Ramona.

SAN DIEGO – A man was shot to death Monday shortly after midnight in the East County community of Ramona.

Officers from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol were sent to the 700 block of Main Street just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found the wounded man outside a Circle K gas station and convenience store. They began administering first aid until firefighters arrived and took over.

Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death. They know identity of the victim, but they are not releasing it until the man’s family can be notified.

Watch @SDSheriff Homicide Lieutenant Thomas Seiver give an update about a deadly shooting in Ramona. It happened early Monday morning in the 700 block of Main St. If you have any information, call @sdcrimestoppers at (888) 580-8477. @SDSORamona pic.twitter.com/PoVXUehIZf — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 18, 2021

No other details about the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call homicide investigators at 858-285-6330. Informants can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.