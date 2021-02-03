Man shot to death inside trailer identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot last week in a San Diego neighborhood.

Patrol personnel responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 27 found San Diego resident Isaac Grant suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a trailer parked in front of a home in the 6200 block of Varney Drive in an Alta Vista-area neighborhood, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

The officers performed CPR on Grant prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving efforts before pronouncing the man dead at the scene, Brown said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.